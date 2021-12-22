Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 290.24% from the company’s current price.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.04.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after buying an additional 395,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chimerix by 30.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967,507 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $24,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

