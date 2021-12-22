InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 904 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 32,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $181.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

