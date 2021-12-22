Armor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

NYSE:SYK opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

