Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alcoa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AA stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.