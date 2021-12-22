Hempfusion Wellness (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 121,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 164,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Hempfusion Wellness (OTCMKTS:CBDHF)

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

