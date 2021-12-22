FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 54,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 368,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $109,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 1,096.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,642 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

