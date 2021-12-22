Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Trading Down 4.1%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.82.

About Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

