Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.99. 48,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 183,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 58.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

