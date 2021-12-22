CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

About CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through six segments: Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

