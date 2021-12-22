InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 81.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after buying an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 15.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after buying an additional 201,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth $9,270,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 139,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

