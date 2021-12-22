NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,081 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 22,951 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.51% of NXP Semiconductors worth $263,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

