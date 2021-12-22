Magnachip Semiconductor’s (MX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.