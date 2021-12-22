Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $146.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

