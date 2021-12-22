Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,827 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $82,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

