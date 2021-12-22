ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 1.54% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $33,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 97,544 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTAI opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

