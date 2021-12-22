Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Cut to “D-” at TheStreet

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.55 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 171.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

