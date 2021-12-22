CNB Bank Purchases 1,506 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CNB Bank lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

