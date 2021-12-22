Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,034,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $453,146,000 after acquiring an additional 89,118 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.03. The company has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

