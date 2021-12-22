CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $354.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 145.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CalAmp by 173.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CalAmp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

