CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $354.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.
CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.
