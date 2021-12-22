Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $91,091,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

