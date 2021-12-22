EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $648.99 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.90 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $649.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.