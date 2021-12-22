Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $223,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

