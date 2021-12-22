Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

