Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

