Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.42). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

AGTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $1.89 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $81.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.