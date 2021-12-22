Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PRYMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

