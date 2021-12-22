Shivom Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and CoinBene. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

