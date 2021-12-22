CNB Bank Acquires 174 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock worth $22,003,672. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $199.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $174.66 and a one year high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

