CNB Bank Invests $27,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.64. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

