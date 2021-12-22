Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $68,927,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $409.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

