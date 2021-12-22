Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $36.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $720.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.