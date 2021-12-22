Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $36.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $720.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

