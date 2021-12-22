Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $276.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $255.23 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

