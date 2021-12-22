Cavalier Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.