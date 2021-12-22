Cavalier Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

