Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 1.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 252.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 176,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

