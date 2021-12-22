Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $139.27. The company has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.