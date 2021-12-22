First Energy Metals (CVE:FE) Stock Price Up ?

Shares of First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE) rose ? on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,594 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15.

First Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:FE)

First Energy Metals Limited, an early stage exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties. Its early stage exploration properties include the Kaslo Silver property that covers an area of approximately 4,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; the Phyllis Cobalt property that consists of 112 mineral claim units covering an area of approximately 1,750 hectares located in Kenora Mining District, Ontario; and the Russel Graphite property, which comprises 30 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,798.06 hectares located in Gatineau area of Quebec province.

