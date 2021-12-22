Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 2.2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). 2,105,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,886,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.68 ($0.07).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.43. The company has a market capitalization of £28.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88.

Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

