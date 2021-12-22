AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 10.9%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price dropped 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 146,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 167,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

