Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Posts Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

SAFM stock opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

