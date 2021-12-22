Cavalier Investments LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,202,000 after buying an additional 216,765 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 95,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 89,520 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,624,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,070,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

