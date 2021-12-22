VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJK stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

