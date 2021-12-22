Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYAD. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.