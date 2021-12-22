BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

