Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

