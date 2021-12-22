SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is Cavalier Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 2.9% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 134,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

