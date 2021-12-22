Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises approximately 0.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $174.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

