Armor Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

VOOG stock opened at $294.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.97 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.20.

