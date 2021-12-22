DeHive (DHV) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $495,733.16 and approximately $168,552.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.84 or 0.08081256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,653.15 or 0.99922308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

