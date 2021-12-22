Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price at $97.88

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.88.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

