Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90. Absci has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

